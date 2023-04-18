Switzerland doing everything possible to implement sanctions against Russia - Berset
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-04-2023 16:52 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 16:17 IST
Switzerland condemns Russia's war against Ukraine in the strongest terms, it is very much committed to humanitarian aid for Ukraine and is doing everything possible to seriously implement sanctions against Russia, its president said on Tuesday.
"We adopted the (EU) sanctions and of course we take this completely seriously and we are simply doing everything that can be done in order to enforce them seriously," Alain Berset said at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.
