He also attached posters created by the partys student wing, Students Federation of India SFI, questioning the logic behind certain deletions in National Council of Educational Research and Training NCERT textbooks.Education must realise the constitutional values, ideals and character of India. India is the product of civilisational churning of syncretic confluences.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 18:27 IST
Defeat Modi govt's history rewriting to advance its communal, fascistic project: CPI(M)
The CPI(M) on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi government of rewriting history to advance its ''communal, fascistic project'' and called on people to defeat the move.

History is not a propaganda tool, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury wrote on Twitter. He also attached posters created by the party's student wing, Students' Federation of India (SFI), questioning the logic behind certain deletions in National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks.

''Education must realise the constitutional values, ideals and character of India. India is the product of civilisational churning of syncretic confluences. Defeat Modi govt's history rewriting to advance its communal fascistic project,'' Yechury said in another tweet.

