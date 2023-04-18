Left Menu

Schools in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills to remain shut from April 19-21 due to heat

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 18-04-2023 20:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district administration has ordered that schools be closed for three days from Wednesday due to soaring temperatures.

The order came in the wake of the mercury levels soaring above 37 degrees Celsius in the district, and even touching 40 degrees Celsius in the plains.

''In view of the massive surge in temperatures and to ensure the well-being of the students, teachers and staffers, I have declared that all primary, upper primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in the district be shut from April 19-21,'' Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Chelani told PTI.

He said that night schools, however, will remain functional.

The Met department has warned of rising temperatures in the state, particularly in lower altitude areas in Garo Hills and Ri-Bhoi districts.

Some areas in West Garo Hills district have recorded temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius. The mercury level in state capital Shillong rose to a maximum of 28 degrees Celsius, around six notches above normal during mid-April, the weatherman said.

The South Garo Hills district administration is also reviewing the heat situation to consider shutting down schools if the temperatures rise further, an education official said.

