Left Menu

IITs should have zero tolerance for discrimination, provide all support to students: Pradhan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 20:57 IST
IITs should have zero tolerance for discrimination, provide all support to students: Pradhan
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) should have zero tolerance for all kinds of discrimination and should provide adequate support to students, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday.

At a meeting of the IIT Council, the apex coordination body of all the 23 premier engineering colleges, Pradhan also said students of the institutes should be the face of the new India and ready to be global citizens.

The council discussed several steps needed to ensure mental health and wellness of IIT students.

It laid stress on the need for a robust grievance redressal system, increasing psychological counselling services, reducing pressure and highlighting the importance of reducing fear of failure and rejection among students.

The council agreed to enhance support to students belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities.

It also resolved to enhance the tenure of support to women PhD sholars for an additional year.

The crucial decisions were taken at the 55th meeting of the IIT Council, held after a gap of two years. The last meeting was held virtually in February 2021 in view of the pandemic. This is also the first IIT Council meeting chaired by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The council looks after the administrative and other key affairs at the IITs. It includes directors and chairpersons of all 23 IITs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bombay HC

Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023