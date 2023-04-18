Left Menu

Visa interviews for Indian students to be increased by 30 per cent this summer: US envoy

The US aims to increase visa interview appointments for Indian students by 30 per cent this summer, US Consul General in Mumbai Mike Hankey said here on Tuesday. Our goal is to expand the number of interview appointments we offer for students by 30 per cent this summer.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 18-04-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 21:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The US aims to increase visa interview appointments for Indian students by 30 per cent this summer, US Consul General in Mumbai Mike Hankey said here on Tuesday. He said US consulates processed nearly 1.25 lakh visa applications of students in India. During his visit to Aurangabad, Hankey held meetings with members of industries. He also visited Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and interacted with students.

''Last year, we sent more than 1.25 lakh Indian students to the US, setting a new record for Indian students going to the US in a year and establishing India as the leading country of sending students. This year we are trying to increase that number (of students) further,'' he told PTI. ''Our goal is to expand the number of interview appointments we offer for students by 30 per cent this summer. We hope to welcome more Indian students to the USA,'' Hankey added. During his interaction with students, the American envoy appealed to them to visit websites and find an appropriate curriculum for them. The US Consulate Mumbai tweeted that Hankey met with conservationist and industrialist Mukund Bhogale to learn about the historical legacy of the Marathwada region, efforts towards the preservation of its heritage, and areas of cooperation with the city’s business community.

He also interacted with an industrial delegation over supplying aluminium to support the global aerospace and defence supply chain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

