Left Menu

Pradhan bats for eradication of social discrimination from campuses

It is the responsibility of the authorities and the students to ensure that there is no discrimination on campuses. With 34 students of various IITs dying by suicide over the last five years, he called upon the directors to be proactive in providing all kinds of support and develop and robust mechanism of zero tolerance for discrimination on campuses.The council discussed steps needed to ensure mental health wellness among students.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-04-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 22:14 IST
Pradhan bats for eradication of social discrimination from campuses
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday called for complete eradication of social discrimination from campuses of educational institutions. Chairing the 55th IIT Council meeting here, he said students of Indian Institute of Technology must aspire to become job creators rather than job seekers.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, he said, ''There should be no social discrimination in any institute, be it IITs or private institutions. It is the responsibility of the authorities and the students to ensure that there is no discrimination on campuses.'' With 34 students of various IITs dying by suicide over the last five years, he called upon the directors to be proactive in providing all kinds of support and develop and robust mechanism of ''zero tolerance'' for discrimination on campuses.

The council discussed steps needed to ensure mental health wellness among students. It focussed on the need for a robust grievance redressal system, increasing psychological counselling, reducing pressure and highlighting the importance of reducing fear of failure or rejection among students.

IIT Gandhinagar director presented the possible underlying societal, psychological and other health issues behind depression among students. The reasons for student drop-out were also discussed in the council meeting.

Pradhan said IITs should be primary vehicle for public welfare, become catalyst for multi-fold development of the country. He said the R&D fair should be an annual event on fixed dates and should be open to students from across the country.

The council also discussed ways to fill vacancies at the earliest under the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Act, 2019. It also discussed proposals to introduce four-year Bed programme in IITs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global
4
Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023