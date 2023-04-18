Delhi govt to introduce skill development centres for differently-abled people
The Delhi government will upskill differently-abled people by providing them with the benefit of skill development centres, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.
Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand held a review meeting with the officials of his department and directed them to take appropriate steps towards skilling differently-abled people.
Anand announced that soon such people will be trained through a skill development programme that will enable them to acquire skills and knowledge necessary for better employment opportunities.
''This initiative is a step towards fulfilling the government's commitment to creating equal opportunities for all, including the differently-abled,'' he said.
The Delhi government will also organise awareness camps in all districts where differently-abled people will be informed about government schemes, facilities and skill development programmes.
