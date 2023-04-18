Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 23:17 IST
Delhi govt to introduce skill development centres for differently-abled people
Representative image Image Credit: "In order to have an amiable and teaching-learning conducive environment in the school, it is indispensable that they must be free from bullying and ragging. There must be a respectful relationship among students, school administration and families," an official order. (Wikimedia)
The Delhi government will upskill differently-abled people by providing them with the benefit of skill development centres, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand held a review meeting with the officials of his department and directed them to take appropriate steps towards skilling differently-abled people.

Anand announced that soon such people will be trained through a skill development programme that will enable them to acquire skills and knowledge necessary for better employment opportunities.

''This initiative is a step towards fulfilling the government's commitment to creating equal opportunities for all, including the differently-abled,'' he said.

The Delhi government will also organise awareness camps in all districts where differently-abled people will be informed about government schemes, facilities and skill development programmes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

