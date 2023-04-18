Maha: Nine govt employees fined for violating rules against tobacco consumption
Nine government employees have been fined for chewing tobacco while on duty in Latur city of Maharashtra. A fine of Rs 1,600 was collected from them after a surprise inspection of collector's office and the office of the deputy director of health services on Monday, said an official.
District collector Prithviraj B P has instructed that all government offices in the district should become tobacco-free, he said.
