Maha: Nine govt employees fined for violating rules against tobacco consumption

Nine government employees have been fined for chewing tobacco while on duty in Latur city of Maharashtra. A fine of Rs 1,600 was collected from them after a surprise inspection of collector's office and the office of the deputy director of health services on Monday, said an official.

District collector Prithviraj B P has instructed that all government offices in the district should become tobacco-free, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)