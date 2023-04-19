Left Menu

Jharkhand students take out torchlight procession seeking 100 pc job quota for locals

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 19-04-2023 00:08 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 00:05 IST
Jharkhand students take out torchlight procession seeking 100 pc job quota for locals
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Agitators belonging to various student bodies on Tuesday took out a torchlight procession in Ranchi demanding 100 per cent reservation for local people in Jharkhand government jobs.

The procession was taken out as part of the students' 72-hour agitation over the issue.

The protesters had on Monday attempted to gherao Chief Minister Hemanta Soren's residence but the police stopped them ahead of the spot, prompting them to take other routes to assemble near Sidhu-Kanhu Park close to the CM's house.

On Tuesday, they gathered near Jaipal Singh Stadium and took out the torchlight procession to Albert Ekka Chowk. Tight security arrangements were put in place for the programme.

The agitators have called for a bandh on Wednesday over the demand.

Student leader Devendra Mahto said the agitators will not rest till their demands are fulfilled.

Protesters urged all to support their bandh by not opening shops and running buses.

Many schools will remain closed on Wednesday, while the Jharkhand Academic Council has cancelled its exams.

Mahto claimed the government had promised an employment policy based on the 1932 'khatiyan' (land settlement) but instead, it introduced a pre-2016 employment policy, under which 60 per cent of the seats will be reserved for underprivileged students while 40 per cent will remain open for all.

Making 1932 the cut-off year for the domicile policy will help descendants of people living in Jharkhand prior to that year get jobs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

