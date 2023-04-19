DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 29

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19 DUBLIN - Pablo Hernández de Cos, governor of the Bank of Spain, speaks at a Irish conference. DUBLIN - European Central Bank (ECB) council member and the head of the Netherlands central bank Klaas Knot speaks at a private event at the Irish central bank – 1100 GMT CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee participates in Marketplace interview, via NPR Network. - 2130 GMT FRANKFURT - Governing Council of the ECB: non-monetary policy meeting (virtual). DUBLIN - Keynote speech by Philip R Lane, member of the Executive Board of the ECB at Enterprise Ireland Summit in Dublin – 1030 GMT MADRID - Bank of Spain´s director general of financial stability Ángel Estrada presents Financial Stability Report which will be published on the Bank of Spain's website - 1200 GMT MANNHEIM, Germany - Lecture by member of the Executive Board of the ECB Isabel Schnabel at Leibniz-Zentrum für Europäische Wirtschaftsforschung in Mannheim – 1600 GMT NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks before the Money Marketeers of New York University, in New York – 2300 GMT LONDON - Fireside chat with Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director responsible for Finance at Bank of England Afua Kyei at the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising's Talent and Diversity conference "Stepping into the spotlight" – 1015 GMT. LONDON - Catherine L Mann, member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England, participates as a panellist at the Brandeis International Business School, Economics of Climate Change "Climate policy and monetary policy: The nexus" – 2130 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book – 1800 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT THURSDAY, APRIL 20

** PARIS - Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, participates in an event with students at Institut Polytechnique de Paris – 1200 GMT ** LONDON - Ignazio Visco, Governor of the Bank of Italy, speaks in London on euro zone inflation – 1315 BERLIN - German finance minister Christian Lindner gives a speech in the days of family-owned companies – 1100 GMT SARASOTA, Fla. - Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on "Financial Innovation" before the Global Interdependence Center "Cryptocurrency and the Future of Global Finance" event. - 1600 GMT FRANKFURT - Pre-recorded video message by Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, on the occasion of 55th anniversary of Central Bank of Malta. FRANKFURT - Isabel Schnabel, member of the ECB's Executive Board, delivers a virtual guest lecture at Stanford Graduate School of Business. – 2015 GMT MADRID - Bank of Spain´s governor Pablo Hernández de Cos participates in the Economic Journalism Awards Ceremony of the Association of Economic Information Journalists (APIE) - 1130 GMT ODESSA, Texas - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorrie Logan and Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman give opening remarks before a Fed Listens event - 1900 GMT OTTAWA - Appearance by Governor Tiff Macklem and Carolyn Rogers Senior Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada at the Standing Senate Committee on Banking, Commerce and the Economy – 1530 GMT LONDON - Silvana Tenreyro, member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England, participates as a panellist at the National Bureau of Economics Research Macroeconomics 38th Annual conference on 'The Return of Inflation: Why and What to Do about It' – 1530 GMT PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before the Samuel Zell and Robert Lurie Real Estate Center Members' Meeting - 2345 GMT AKRON, Ohio - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on the economic and policy outlook before the Akron Roundtable Signature Series - 1620 GMT LONDON - Executive Director for Payments at Bank of England Victoria Cleland participates as a panellist at Women in Payments EMEA Symposium "How to enable global instant and frictionless payments" - 1235 GMT. MELBOURNE, Fla. - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in presentation and armchair discussion on regional and national economic conditions at Eastern Florida State College - 2100 GMT. FRIDAY, APRIL 21 WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook speaks on "Important Questions for Economic Research" before a Carroll Round Keynote Speech event. - 2035 GMT FRANKFURT - Member of the ECB's Executive Board Frank Elderson delivers an online speech at an event on "Accounting for climate change within central bank and banking supervision mandates" organised by Peterson Institute for International Economics – 1430 GMT FRANKFURT - Vice President of the European Central Bank Luis de Guindos participates in an event organised by Colegio de Economistas de Madrid on the occasion of the presentation of a special issue of the Economistas magazine – 1745 GMT MADRID - Remarks by Vice President of the European Central Bank Luis de Guindos at "Catedra de Economía y Sociedad" organised by Fundación La Caixa in Madrid – 0700 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT MONDAY, APRIL 24

** LONDON - French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau speaks on the role of central banks in relation to climate change at finance event in London. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand Chief Economist Paul Conway will visit universities to discuss monetary policy, research collaboration and opportunities, and career experiences in economics. (To May 08) LONDON - Bank of England's Executive Director for International Banks Supervision Sarah Breeden participates as a panellist at City Week 2023 'Moving to best practice transition plans – the work of the Transition Plan Taskforce' – 1120 GMT TUESDAY, APRIL 25 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Non-manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for April – 1230 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 2 - 0700 GMT WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26 LONDON - Executive Director for Payments at Bank of England Victoria Cleland participates as a panelist at City Week 2023 'Will innovative cross-border payment solutions lead to the disintermediation of banks?' – 1020 GMT OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada releases its monetary policy deliberations held before its April 12 rate decision - 1730 GMT STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. April 2023 monetary policy report will be published - 0730 GMT THURSDAY, APRIL 27 LONDON - Charlotte Gerken Executive Director at Bank of England delivers speech at the 20th Bulk Annuities conference 'Regulation and supervision of bulk annuity insurers - the latest thinking' – 0830 GMT LONDON - Bank of England's Executive Director for International Banks Supervision Sarah Breeden participates in insolvency Practitioners Association Annual Conference 2023 on 'Financial stability risk in the corporate sector' – 1320 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds monetary policy meeting (to April 28) FRIDAY, APRIL 28 LONDON - Vicky Saporta, Executive Director of Prudential Policy Directorate at the Bank of England, participates in at Delphi Economic Forum 'How can technology help companies & investors navigate today's volatile markets' – 1510 GMT BERN, Switzerland - Speeches by President of the Bank Council Barbara Janom Steiner, and Swiss National Bank Chairman, Thomas Jordan, at Swiss National Bank general meeting of shareholders – 0800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - EU finance ministers and heads of central banks meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union (to April 29) TUESDAY, MAY 2 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to May 3) WEDNESDAY, MAY 3 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by a statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, MAY 4 TORONTO, Canada - Fireside chat by Canada's central bank Governor Tiff Macklem at Toronto Region Board of Trade – 1705 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference following the announcement of the policy rate decision - 0830 GMT. FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1245 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0800 GMT BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt SUNDAY, MAY 7 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on Mar. 9 and 10 - 2350 GMT MONDAY, MAY 8 BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner gives a keynote address at a conference for German tax advisers. – 1315 GMT TUESDAY, MAY 9 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the executive board's monetary policy discussion will be published - 0730 GMT WEDNESDAY, MAY 10 OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds Financial Stability Report – 0800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Apr. 27-28 policy meeting - 2350 GMT THURSDAY, MAY 11 NIIGATA, Japan - G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting in Niigata (to May 13) LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1100 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT MONDAY, MAY 15 BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels (to May 16) TUESDAY, MAY 16 DUBLIN, Ireland - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks in person before the Global Interdependence Center "Central Banking Series: Dublin" event. WEDNESDAY, MAY 17 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT THURSDAY, MAY 18 OTTAWA - Canada's central bank Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss a detailed review of developments in the financial system and an analysis of policy directions in the financial sector - 1500 GMT WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and OCR - 0200 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of May 2-3, 2023 - 1800 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, MAY 26 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT WEDNESDAY, MAY 31 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 1 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Financial Stability Report 2023:1 will be published - 0730 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement – 1400 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 8 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve releases figures on the financial health of U.S. household in its Flow of Funds report for the first quarter of 2023, in Washington. - 1600 GMT VICTORIA, Canada - Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry delivers speech on Economic Progress Report at Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce – 1935 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States - 1600 GMT FRIDAY, JUNE 9 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT TUESDAY, JUNE 13 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to June 14) WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, JUNE 15 BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels (to June 16) BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to June 16) FRIDAY, JUNE 16 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT MONDAY, JUNE 19 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT TUESDAY, JUNE 20 HELSINKI - Olli Rehn Governor of the Bank of Finland will brief the press on the outlook for the Finnish economy – 0800 GMT PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for June. - 1230 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Apr. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21 OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada releases its monetary policy deliberations held before its June 7 rate decision. - 1730 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 22 BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Financial Stability Report - 0430 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0730 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - Interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 2/23 - 0830 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt SUNDAY, JUNE 25 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jun. 15-16 policy meeting - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 3 - 0700 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 29 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. 