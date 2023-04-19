Left Menu

Canadian union says federal workers will strike

Canadas largest federal public-service union said Tuesday that some 155,000 workers will go on strike after talks with the federal government failed to produce an agreement before its deadline.

Canada's largest federal public-service union said Tuesday that some 155,000 workers will go on strike after talks with the federal government failed to produce an agreement before its deadline. The strike includes 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency workers when tax returns are due. Wage increases are the main issue. The federal government's Treasury Board released a statement on Monday afternoon saying that it offered the union a 9 per cent raise over three years on Sunday, on the recommendation of the third-party Public Interest Commission.

But the union has pushed for annual raises of 4.5 per cent over the next three years, arguing the increases are necessary to keep pace with inflation. It has also kept issues such as greater limits on contract work, more anti-racism training and provisions for remote work on the table.

Mediated contract negotiations between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the government began in early April and continued through the weekend in what the union describes as the government's last chance to reach a deal.

