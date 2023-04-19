Left Menu

HP University should focus on research and development to overcome ecological challenges: President Murmu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 19-04-2023 17:58 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 17:58 IST
HP University should focus on research and development to overcome ecological challenges: President Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh University should focus on research and development to address and overcome the ecological challenges causing climate change, President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday. Speaking at the 26th convocation ceremony of Himachal Pradesh University here, she exhorted farmers to shift to natural farming and said the university should become instrumental in providing state-of-the-art technology to farmers through research and innovations.

She said the university should focus on research and development to address and overcome the ecological challenges causing climate change.

''I am happy to see women participation and progress as 70 per cent of the students in higher education in Himachal Pradesh are girls and the same was reflected in the number of students who were awarded gold medals today,'' she added.

As many as 111 students bagged gold medals and 99 students were awarded PhD. Ten gold medallists were awarded by the president.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said India is emerging as a strong nation and the youth have opportunities to excel in various fields.

He also gave a call to root out the menace of drugs from the hill state.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said his government was committed to successfully implementing the National Education Policy and Himachal Pradesh University would play a significant role in this.

He exhorted students to learn from their experience.

Sukhu said he had spent eight years of his life in this university and also mentioned the name of BJP president J P Nadda, another alumnus of the institute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023