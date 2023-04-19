Jharkhand bandh demanding 100pc reservation in govt jobs for locals evokes mixed response

Public transport was affected and schools remained closed as the 12-hour shutdown by several students' organisations demanding 100 per cent reservation for locals in state government jobs evoked a mixed response in Jharkhand on Wednesday.

Members of different organisations under the banner of the Jharkhand State Students' Union (JSSU) took to the streets to enforce a state-wide shutdown, which began at 6 am.

Several student leaders were detained across the state for blocking roads by burning tyres and creating a ruckus, police said.

Long-route buses were mostly off the roads and schools remained closed in many districts. However, shops, offices and business establishments were open in most of the districts, and auto-rickshaws operated as usual.

''Over 30 bandh supporters were detained in Ranchi for trying to create disturbance in traffic movement,'' Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishor Kaushal said.

He said the district administration made an elaborate arrangement in view of the bandh.

''Situation remained normal at railway stations and bus stands in Ranchi city,'' Kaushal said.

Around 2,500 security personnel were deployed in the city to maintain the law and order situation, officials said.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) cancelled the scheduled examinations in view of the bandh.

In Dumka and Sahibganj districts, markets and business establishments were shut, buses were off the roads, and schools and colleges remained closed. However, government offices functioned as usual.

Normal life was largely unaffected in Dhanbad, Jamshedpur and Godda as shops and business establishments were open and auto-rickshaws plied as usual.

The student organisations have been protesting since Monday as part of their 72-hour agitation programme, demanding 100 per cent reservation for locals in government jobs.

On Tuesday evening, the protestors took out a torchlight march in Ranchi. They had attempted to gherao Chief Minister Hemanta Soren's residence on Monday but were stopped by the police.

JSSU leader Devendra Mahto said, ''This government had promised 100 per cent reservation in government jobs for locals but has opened the door to students from outside the state, forcing us to call the bandh.'' Instead of implementing the 1932 'khatiyan' (land settlement) based recruitment scheme, it brought back an old employment policy under which 60 per cent of the seats will be reserved for underprivileged students, while 40 per cent will be open to all, he said.

