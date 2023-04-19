Army, Tezpur Univ sign MoU on Chinese language training

The Indian Army and Tezpur University on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for training army personnel in Chinese language.

The course will be for 16 weeks and will be conducted at Tezpur University, according to a defence release.

The MoU was signed by a representative of 4 Corps on behalf of the Indian Army and the registrar of the varsity in the presence of vice chancellor Prof S N Singh.

Tezpur University is a pioneer in the northeastern region in the teaching of foreign languages, including Chinese.

"The Chinese language course will improve the in-house Mandarin expertise and empower army personnel to engage with the Chinese military personnel as and when the situation demands and they will be better empowered to convey their points in a much more cogent manner", the release said. It will also help in better exchange of viewpoints and understanding of the Chinese PLA's version of their activities during various interactions such as commander-level talks, flag meetings, joint exercises and border personnel meetings, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)