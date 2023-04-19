Left Menu

Poet Sandra Lim wins $85,000 Jackson Poetry Prize

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 19-04-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 18:37 IST
An USD 85,000 literary prize has been awarded to Sandra Lim, a poet who has published three collections. Lim is this year's winner of the Jackson Poetry Prize, given to an American poet of "exceptional talent." The award was announced Wednesday by Poets & Writers, a nonprofit organisation that publishes Poets & Writers Magazine and helps support hundreds of writers each year.

"Wielding a striking combination of cool detachment and sly humor, Lim constantly points to the mundane aspects of the world and to how we nevertheless cling to them, always expecting something more," the judges' citation reads in part.

"It's a poetry of interrogation, whose fierceness lies, paradoxically, in its quiet steadiness and precision." Lim's books include "The Curious Thing," "The Wilderness'' and "Loveliest Grotesque,'' and her work has appeared in a numerous publications. Joy Harjo, Henri Cole, Sonia Sanchez and Claudia Rankine are among the previous winners of the Jackson prize.

