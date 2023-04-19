Youth are fearlessly pursuing their dreams in J-K: LG Sinha at Y20 Consultation meet

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the Union territory is emerging as a ''noticeable narrative on bringing civility'' to the land that was once scarred and wounded by terrorism.

Sinha also said that the youth are fearlessly pursuing their dreams and now, fundamental rights like education and healthcare are no longer hostage to violence. The LG made the remarks after inaugurating a Y20 Consultation meet on the theme 'Peace building and reconciliation: Ushering in an era of no war' here. "Today, Jammu and Kashmir is emerging as a noticeable narrative on bringing civility to the land that was once scarred and wounded by terrorism. The biggest stakeholders of this new and aspiring Jammu and Kashmir are the youth,'' Sinha said while addressing the youth conference here. The LG also shared the transformational journey of J-K in the last three years. ''People, especially the youth, are fearlessly pursuing their dreams. Now, economic development, an important stimulus to aspirational society, and basic fundamental rights like education, healthcare, employment, and the pursuit of happiness are no longer hostage to violence,'' he said. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, Jammu has been transformed into India's education hub. It houses all the premier institutions like IIM, IIT, AIIMS, IIMC and central university, Sinha added. On India's peace initiatives, he said that India is one of the world's largest contributors to United Nations Peacekeeping Operations. ''Since 1950, Indian soldiers have participated in 49 peacekeeping missions in different countries and even today more than 8,000 troops are serving in 10 UN missions. It is the testimony to our commitment to global peace and human welfare,'' the LG said.

Speaking on India's contribution to peace-building and peacekeeping, Sinha said, ''India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, will lead the world to effectively address broader aspects of security challenges that also include social, political, economic & environmental, with the spirit of One Earth, One Family, One Future.'' He said that youth power is the strength of J-K and they have dedicated themselves to rejuvenate the society and to drive inclusive development.

While highlighting the important role of the young generation in peace-building, he urged the youth to follow the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Swami Vivekananda to build a global society based on trust and mutual respect.

"Youth is the most significant time to create civilised and cooperative world order with a spirit of oneness and they will offer new hope, innovative solutions to tackle the challenges to peace and sharpen social consciousness," he said.

"I see youth bringing about reconciliation and shaping a new world for the good of citizens. Individual as well as society's aspiration can be fulfilled only in conditions of peace and young generation is eager to create a peaceful and prosperous present and future for entire humanity," the LG observed.

It is the responsibility of the youth to use their collective strength for development and upliftment of humanity. With common values, aspirations and commitment of selfless service, the youth will expand the horizons of peace, prosperity, friendship, cooperation and progress, he said.

The LG emphasized that the discussions during the Y20 consultation meet should draw an outline of future plans, with the spirit of 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah' (everyone should be happy and prosperous).

