PTI | Kota | Updated: 19-04-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 19:15 IST
NEET aspirant from Bihar rescued after multiple suicide attempts in Kota
The Child Welfare Committee of Rajasthan has rescued a 17-year-old NEET aspirant after he attempted suicide twice in Mahaveer Nagar here, officials said on Wednesday.

The boy, a resident of Bihar's Darbhanga, was on Tuesday noon going to jump off the third floor of a building on Vishvakarma Road where he was a paying guest but his batchmates rushed to his rescue and stopped him, they said.

Later, the teenager tried slitting his wrist to kill himself, following which the PG owner reported the matter to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the officials added.

A CWC team rescued the boy in the evening and sent him to a shelter home, where he is currently being counselled, and his parents are expected to reach soon, they said.

CWC member Vimal Jain told PTI the teen is a student of Class 12 and was preparing for NEET at a coaching institute here for over a year. He had shifted to the PG in Vishvakarma Road earlier this month.

Jain added that before his first suicide attempt on Tuesday, the student sent a message on WhatsApp to a friend reading ''Alvida (goodbye), I am going to die''. On learning about the text message, other students in the PG rushed out of their rooms and found the teen standing on a capstone of the third floor and rescued him. Following the suicide attempt, his friends kept an eye over him throughout the day.

The student was not attending his coaching classes regularly, PG owner Ramcharan told PTI. He added that the knife with which the boy tried slitting his wrist was recovered from his possession.

So far, at least five coaching students have died by suicide this year in Koa, where number of students enrolled in various coaching institutes shot up to over 2 lakh in 2022-23. At least 15 students had died by suicide in the city in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

