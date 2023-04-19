Left Menu

Important cases heard by Supreme Court on April 19

Important cases heard by Supreme Court on April 19
Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 19: * The state cannot discriminate against an individual on the basis of sexual characteristic over which the person has no control, the SC said, asserting the Centre has no data to back up its claim that the concept of same-sex marriage is ''elitist'' or ''urban''.

* The SC set aside a Bombay High Court order acquitting former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba in a Maoist links case and remanded it back to the high court for fresh consideration on merits within four months.

