Man kills friend over minor dispute in Udaipur

A young man killed his friend in Udaipur district on Wednesday by stabbing him with a pair of scissors and hitting him with a hammer following a minor dispute, police said.

Bawalwara SHO Hemant Kumar said Anil Nai, who runs a salon in Kanpur village, threw chilli powder in Rakesh Rawal's eyes and then attacked him.

The accused is being interrogated in custody and he has confessed, Kumar said.

The body of the deceased has been kept in the mortuary of a government hospital of Kherwara for a post-mortem examination, the official said.

He said the post-mortem will be conducted on Thursday after the brother of the deceased arrives from Surat and a case will be registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)