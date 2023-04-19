No trace yet of 2 inmates who escaped from Kota juvenile care home; 2 security guards shunted

The police are yet to trace the two inmates who escaped from a juvenile care home here even as two security guards were removed from duty on Wednesday for alleged lapses, officials said.

The incident took place at the juvenile care home in Nayagaun under R K Puram police station of the city on Tuesday.

The inmates, accused of rape and robbery, escaped from the juvenile care home around 6 am on Tuesday and they have not been traced so far, Child Rights Protection Officer Dinesh Sharma said Wednesday.

The two inmates pushed aside a security guard at the main gate and fled away on Tuesday morning when they along with other inmates were brought out of dormitory for morning routine, Superintendent of the care home Arpit Jain said.

There was no lock at the main gate at that time as a guard was deputed there while the other security guard was busy in opening another dormitory, Jain added.

He said the two inmates also gave a police constable, deployed outside the care home, the slip.

Taking note of the alleged security lapses, the two security guards were removed and new guards were deputed at the care home on Wednesday. A panel was also ordered to inquire into the matter, said Ajeet Sharma, Assistant Director, Child Rights Department.

