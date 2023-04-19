Left Menu

The Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore is set to launch a new sustainability lab at the campus, dedicated to the area of supply chain management.

The lab will provide a platform for researchers, students and faculty members to collaborate, develop and share knowledge, and work towards the common goal of advancing supply chain sustainability practices.

The Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore is set to launch a new sustainability lab at the campus, dedicated to the area of supply chain management.
The Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore is set to launch a new sustainability lab at the campus, dedicated to the area of supply chain management.

The lab is being set up in partnership with the Transport Corporation of India (TCI) and will be a vital resource for the academic community and the wider business fraternity.

It will be inaugurated by Devi Prasad Shetty, chairperson, Board of Governors, IIM-Bangalore, in the presence of IIM-Bangalore Director Rishikesha T Krishnan, TCI Managing Director Vineet Aggarwal on April 28.

The inauguration will also witness the launch of an online tool, available to all transporters and shippers, to calculate the total GHG emissions from freight transportation, according to a statement from IIM-Bangalore.

This tool covers all modes of transport: road, rail, air, and sea. It will be available in multiple Indian languages in the future.

The lab will provide a platform for researchers, students and faculty members to collaborate, develop and share knowledge, and work towards the common goal of advancing supply chain sustainability practices. The lab plans to conduct research in areas such as decarbonisation, circular economy and sustainable procurement, and publish white papers on sustainable supply chain management topics.

