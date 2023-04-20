Left Menu

UN chief to convene Afghanistan meeting in Doha in May

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will convene envoys on Afghanistan from various countries next month to try to find a unified approach to dealing with the Taliban authorities, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2023 01:09 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 01:07 IST
UN chief to convene Afghanistan meeting in Doha in May
File photo Image Credit: ANI

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will convene envoys on Afghanistan from various countries next month to try to find a unified approach to dealing with the Taliban authorities, the United Nations said on Wednesday. The closed-door meeting in Doha on May 1-2 will aim to "reinvigorate the international engagement around common objectives for a durable way forward on ... Afghanistan," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Earlier this month the Taliban began enforcing a ban on Afghan women working for the United Nations. In December, the Islamist militant group that resumed control of Afghanistan in 2021 stopped most female humanitarian aid employees from working. The Taliban says it respects women's rights in accordance with its strict interpretation of Islamic law.

Since toppling the Western-backed government after U.S.-led forces withdrew following 20 years of war, the Taliban has also tightened controls over women's access to public life, including barring women from university and closing most girls' high schools. Dujarric also sought to explain comments made by U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed about the planned Doha meeting.

"Out of that, we hope that we will find those baby steps to put us back on the pathway to recognition ... of the Taliban, a principled recognition - in other words, there are conditions," Mohammed told an event at Princeton University on Monday. "That discussion has to happen ... There are some that believe this can never happen. There are others that say, well, it has to happen," said Mohammed. "The Taliban clearly want recognition and that's the leverage we have."

Dujarric said on Wednesday that the issue of recognition was "clearly in the hands of the member states" and that Mohammed was reaffirming the need for an internationally coordinated approach. "She was not in any way implying that anyone else but member states have the authority for recognition," Dujarric said.

In December, the 193-member U.N. General Assembly approved postponing - for the second time - a decision on whether to recognize the Afghan Taliban administration by allowing them to send a United Nations ambassador to New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023