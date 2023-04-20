Tesla reports quarterly margin below estimates

Tesla Inc missed market estimates for first-quarter total gross margin on Wednesday, throttled by a series of aggressive price cuts meant to spur demand in a sagging economy and fend off rising competition.

Elon Musk-led Tesla reported total gross margin of 19.3%, compared with expectations of 22.4%, according to 17 analysts polled by Visible Alpha.

