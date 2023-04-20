NMC accords permission for 6 govt medical colleges in Telangana
- Country:
- India
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has accorded permission to six government medical colleges to start classes from the academic year 2023-24.
Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao in a tweet Wednesday night, said the approval process for Nirmal, Karimnagar and Sircilla Medical Colleges has reached the final stage.
''Delighted to share that, out of 9 medical colleges to be started this year, 6 medical colleges already have got permission, i.e., Jangaon, Asifabad, Kamareddy, Khammam, Vikarabad, Bhupalpally. The approval process of Nirmal, Karimnagar and Sircilla Medical Colleges reached the final stage,'' he said in a tweet.
The minister further said the Telangana government is briskly moving forward in setting up one medical college per district towards Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's vision of ''ArogyaTelangana.''
