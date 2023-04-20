Yasmin Karachiwala's Body Image Opens Doors in Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi

Proving her mettle in the fitness industry, renowned Celebrity Master Instructor and Pioneer of Pilates in India Yasmin Karachiwala along with fitness enthusiast and entrepreneur Sheena Rathi exclusively launched their new fitness studio ''YKBI'' (Yasmin Karachiwala Body Image) in Punjabi Bagh, Delhi on April 19th, 2023. This second location, following her highly successful studio in GK-2 M Block, is a testament to Yasmin's goal to have everyone access Pilates and her unwavering commitment and unparalleled expertise in the field of fitness. Together, Yasmin and Sheena aim to provide their clients with top-notch fitness services and an exceptional experience at their new studio.

Carrying over 30 years of experience, Yasmin believes everyone deserves to be fit and healthy. Highly acclaimed, Yasmin has garnered the reputation of being the number one Celebrity Instructor, with her clientele enlisting the crème de la crème of Bollywood like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Hardik Pandya, Hritik Roshan to name a few. She can aptly be called the soul and the life force behind many of her clients as she finds the right balance that they can use to get to their desired fitness goals. She uses a mix of Pilates and Weight training to keep her clients fit, motivated and happy.

Yasmin Karachiwala Body Image's new studio in Punjabi Bagh spreads across a sprawling 2000 sq. ft and will offer Pilates, Kickboxing, CrossFit, and HIIT workouts. Also, Instructors at the Yasmin Karachiwala Body Image have been personally trained by Yasmin and practised under her guidance. They are fully equipped to carry out personal training, group and duet classes. They have been trained on a wide range of equipment like Reformer, Pilates Chair, Bodhi etc and holds an esteemed Balanced Body Certification.

A multifaceted approach to fitness, Pilates is one of the best exercises to target the core, to support and stabilize the entire body. Celebrity fitness expert, Yasmin Karachiwala, sheds light on the multifaceted benefits of Pilates, Pilates can help increase strength, posture, and flexibility, relieve pain or tension, promote mindfulness and body awareness, and improve sleep and mood. It is suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels, making it a valuable addition to any fitness routine. As the first BASI-certified Pilates instructor in India, Yasmin has introduced the concept to the country and has developed Teacher Training programs. She is also recognized as the first Balanced Body Master Pilates Instructor and Fletcher Pilates instructor in India. ''Yasmin Karachiwala Body Image will offer different formats for membership, including private and semi-private Pilates sessions, catering to client's individual needs,'' says renowned celebrity fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala.

''We're excited to bring our expertise and passion for Pilates to Punjabi Bagh and to encourage more people to discover the benefits of this exercise. Also, we plan to organize workshops once a year to raise awareness about Pilates and general health,'' spoke Sheena Rathi. A young and dynamic fitness enthusiast and entrepreneur, Sheena holds the master franchise for Yasmin Karachiwala's Body Image studio in M Block, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi. The Studio trains people from all walks of life and helps them set realistic fitness goals, carrying a firm belief that genuine health and fitness require a combination of exercise, food, and lifestyle. Yasmin Karachiwala Body Image celebrated its grand opening on April 10th, 2023 and opens its doors to all from the 19th of April. Elevate your fitness game and enroll to Yasmin Karachiwala's Body Image today! Instagram : https://instagram.com/yasminsbodyimagepunjabibagh?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= About Yasmin Karachiwala Body Image Punjabi Bagh Yasmin's Body Image trains people from all walks of life, with Yasmin and her group of certified trainers helping people set realistic goals. At Yasmin Karachiwala Body Image, customized food plans (not diets) are designed for each client based on their needs, requirements and lifestyles - the aim is for clients to understand that the most important thing about correct eating is what to eat, when to eat it, how much to eat and in what combination. Health and fitness is a combination of exercise, food and lifestyle - and all three have to work in conjunction with each other.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2058382/Yasmin_YKBI.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2058384/Yasmin_YKBI_Studio.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)