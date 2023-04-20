Left Menu

President Murmu visits Indian Institute of Advanced Study in Shimla

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-04-2023 15:55 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 15:48 IST
President Murmu visits Indian Institute of Advanced Study in Shimla
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday visited the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) here, an official statement said.

Murmu arrived here on Tuesday on a four-day visit. She is staying at the 'Rashtrapati Niwas' in Mashobra.

Murmu visited the picture gallery, library, protected offices and courtyard of the main building of the institute, the statement said.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla accompanied the president, it said.

Shashiprabha Kumar, chairperson of the institute, Nageswar Rao, vice chancellor of IGNOU, New Delhi and director of the institute, Shailendra Raj Mehta, vice chairman, and Subrat Kumar Pradhan, secretary welcomed the president on her arrival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023