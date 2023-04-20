Left Menu

Umalusi calls on applicants to apply on website for replacement of lost certificates

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 20-04-2023 16:35 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 16:35 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The council for quality assurance in general and further education and training, Umalusi, has called on potential applicants who want to replace their lost Matric certificates to apply directly on the Umalusi website.

In a statement on Wednesday, Umalusi said that it wishes to clarify the procedure to be followed by interested applicants to access the service, following the media statement released on 31 March 2023 regarding the new Online Application System for Replacement Certificates.

“Since the launch of the system, Umalusi has been inundated with calls and emails from potential applicants wanting to apply either telephonically or via email. Process wise, interested applicants should apply directly online (on the website) by visiting the Umalusi website https://www.umalusi-online.org.za/ReplacementCertificate/,” Umalusi said.

The quality assurer said that this online service is meant only for lost or damaged certificates issued by Umalusi or its predecessor, SAFCERT, since 1992.

These are the Senior Certificate (SC), National Senior Certificate (NSC), National Certificate Vocational (NCV) Levels 2-4, General Education and Training Certificate (GETC) and N3 Certificate.

An applicant will need to pay R137.00 if the certificate is to be collected from Umalusi or R202.00 (R137.00 for the certificate and R65.00 for courier fees) if the certificate is to be couriered to a physical address within the borders of South Africa.

Applicants who experience any challenges with the system are urged to send an email to: Replacement.Support@umalusi.org.za. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

