Delhi govt releases Rs 400 crore for MCD schools

The Delhi government on Thursday released Rs 400 crore for the development of MCD-run schools, Education Minister Atishi said. Addressing a press conference, Atishi said the Arvind Kejriwal-led governments aim is to improve the Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD-run schools. To ensure these issues are addressed, the Delhi government has allocated a huge budget to the MCD schools, she said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2023 18:00 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 18:00 IST
The Delhi government on Thursday released Rs 400 crore for the development of MCD-run schools, Education Minister Atishi said. Addressing a press conference, Atishi said the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's aim is to improve the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)-run schools. Around nine lakh students study in MCD schools, she said.

''Education has always been the priority of the Delhi government. It has always allocated a major chunk of the budget for education.

''Our main aim is to make MCD schools better,'' she said. The minister added, ''MCD funds have been increased to Rs 1700 crore and today we are releasing Rs 400 crore.'' Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi noted that the AAP dispensation in the city government has always focused on education, following the ideologies of Dr BR Ambedkar.

''MCD schools need a lot of development in infrastructure and manpower. To ensure these issues are addressed, the Delhi government has allocated a huge budget to the MCD schools,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

