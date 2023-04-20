Left Menu

Rahul interacts with students preparing for UPSC, SSC exams in Mukherjee Nagar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 18:39 IST
Rahul interacts with students preparing for UPSC, SSC exams in Mukherjee Nagar
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday interacted with students preparing for the Union Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Commission examinations in the Mukherjee Nagar area here.

Gandhi's meeting with the students came on a day a court in Gujarat's Surat rejected his application for a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his ''Modi surname'' remark.

In Mukherjee Nagar, Gandhi was seen seated on a chair on the roadside with the students as he asked them about their expectations and experiences.

Earlier this week, Gandhi visited the Jama Masjid area in old Delhi and the Bengali Market and treated himself to the popular dishes of these areas.

Gandhi visited a famous 'sharbat' vendor in the Jama Masjid area and other eateries. He also treated himself to fruits and had a taste of 'golgappas' at Nathu Sweets at the Bengali Market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domestic firms

ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domesti...

 India
4
SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023