CUET-PG to be held from June 5-12: National Testing Agency

The Common University Entrance Test-PG for admission to postgraduate programmes in universities across the country will be conducted from June 5-12, the National Testing Agency NTA announced on Thursday.Candidates can apply for the exam till May 5. The application deadline earlier was April 19.Common University Entrance Test CUET-PG will be conducted on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 19:08 IST
The Common University Entrance Test-PG for admission to postgraduate programmes in universities across the country will be conducted from June 5-12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Thursday.

Candidates can apply for the exam till May 5. The application deadline earlier was April 19.

''Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-PG will be conducted on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NTA website for the latest updates regarding the examination,'' a senior official said. While the University Grants Commission (UGC) has mandated all central universities to use CUET for undergraduate admission, it has been kept optional for postgraduate admissions. A total of 180 universities, including Central, state and private ones, have come on board to conduct their postgraduate admissions through CUET-PG.

Unlike CUET-UG, the PG test will be conducted in two shifts per day. The UGC has decided to conduct the undergraduate exam in three shifts from this year. ''For appearing in the CUET-PG, 2023, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the bachelor degree and equivalent examination or appearing in 2023 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET-PG 2023 examination. However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria of the university in which they are desirous of taking admission,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

