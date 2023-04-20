Left Menu

Pentathlon-Russian and Belarusian pentathletes allowed to return as neutrals

However last month the IOC issued new guidelines for a gradual return to international competitions by Russian and Belarusian athletes as neutrals. "UIPM supports the pathway of a return of 'independent neutral athletes' with Russia and Belarus passports to allow athletes of all nationalities to compete together in our sports..." the governing body said in a statement.

Russian and Belarusian athletes can return to international pentathlon events as neutrals after being banned last year in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the sport's global federation (UIPM) said on Thursday. Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine in February last year, using its ally Belarus as a staging ground in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

In the wake of the invasion, most international sports federations adopted recommendations by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes. However last month the IOC issued new guidelines for a gradual return to international competitions by Russian and Belarusian athletes as neutrals.

"UIPM supports the pathway of a return of 'independent neutral athletes' with Russia and Belarus passports to allow athletes of all nationalities to compete together in our sports..." the governing body said in a statement. "It is our firm belief that sport should be politically neutral and now, more than ever, must act as a vehicle for peace and a symbol of solidarity between athletes.

"UIPM will now work to develop the necessary independent review processes to facilitate the return of these athletes, in consultation with the IOC and the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations." Table tennis, fencing, judo and taekwondo are among other Olympic sports which have readmitted athletes from Russia and Belarus as neutrals.

