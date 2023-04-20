Gold jumps Rs 440; silver climbs Rs 850 amid strong global cues

Gold prices jumped Rs 440 to Rs 60,340 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a rally in prices of precious metal internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 59,900 per 10 grams.

Silver also climbed Rs 850 to Rs 75,450 per kg.

''Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 60,340 per 10 grams, up Rs 440 per 10 grams,'' Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas markets, both gold and silver were traded higher at USD 1,996 per ounce and USD 25.16 per ounce, respectively.

Gold prices traded higher in Asian trading hours on Thursday.

Comex spot gold price is trading up by 0.11 per cent at USD 1,996 per ounce against its previous close, Gandhi said.

