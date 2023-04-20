Left Menu

Argentina central bank to debate rate hike, no decision yet made - sources

Updated: 20-04-2023
Argentina central bank to debate rate hike, no decision yet made - sources
  • Argentina

Argentina's central bank board will debate a possible interest rate adjustment at their weekly meeting on Thursday as the country battles 104% annual inflation, four sources close to the entity said, though no decision has yet been made.

The board, which did not include a rate discussion on the agenda last week, will discuss a possible hike to the benchmark Leliq rate currently at 78%, after March inflation came in at 7.7% last Friday, the highest level in over two decades. "It will be decided at today's directors' meeting," said one source at the bank with direct knowledge, who asked not to be named as the discussions were private and ongoing.

"No decision has been made yet." A second source, a central bank adviser, said that an interest rate adjustment would be debated and could be hiked.

The central bank did not respond to a request for comment.

