Left Menu

Your service to nation been truly commendable: Prez Murmu to bureaucrats on Civil Services Day

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted all civil servants on Civil Services Day and said their service to the nation has been truly commendable.The Centre celebrates April 21 as Civil Services Day as an occasion for bureaucrats to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizens and renew their commitments to public service and excellence in work.Greetings to all civil servants, past and present, on Civil Services Day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2023 09:54 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 09:53 IST
Your service to nation been truly commendable: Prez Murmu to bureaucrats on Civil Services Day
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted all civil servants on Civil Services Day and said their service to the nation has been truly commendable.

The Centre celebrates April 21 as Civil Services Day as an occasion for bureaucrats to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizens and renew their commitments to public service and excellence in work.

''Greetings to all civil servants, past and present, on Civil Services Day! Your service to the nation has been truly commendable. The civil services have upheld the highest values of public administration, as envisaged by Sardar Patel, forming a framework for good governance,'' Murmu tweeted. The day commemorates the address of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first home minister of Independent India, to Administrative Services Officers on probation in 1947 at Metcalf House, Delhi. He had referred to civil servants as the ''steel frame of India''.

The first Civil Services Day function was held in Vigyan Bhawan here on April 21, 2006.

This year's civil services day is celebrated on the theme ''Viksit Bharat' - Empowering citizens and reaching the last mile.'' As part of Civil Services Day, Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration are presented to districts/implementing units for implementation of priority programmes and innovation categories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
3
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global
4
20+ Highbrow professionals from premier industries shared wisdom at the second edition of HR Roundtable organized by Manav Rachna

20+ Highbrow professionals from premier industries shared wisdom at the seco...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023