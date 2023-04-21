Left Menu

Home Minister Amit Shah greets bureaucrats on Civil Services Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday greeted the bureaucrats of the country on the occasion of Civil Services Day and hoped that the countrys civil services will continue to strive to build a more powerful nation. May Indias civil services continue to strive to build a more powerful nation, Shah tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2023 15:36 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 15:21 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday greeted the bureaucrats of the country on the occasion of Civil Services Day and hoped that the country's civil services will continue to strive to build a more powerful nation. The day is dedicated to the civil servants to commemorate their exemplary work and reflect on their achievements.

“On civil services day, we applaud the civil servants for their effective and committed service that has been crucial to the development and growth of our country. May India's civil services continue to strive to build a more powerful nation,” Shah tweeted. The civil services in India consists of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and other All India Services and Central Services Group A and Group B. On this day, many offices prepare plans for the coming year for their respective departments. The central government also evaluates the work of various departments and presents awards to the best working individuals and groups of the various civil services on the civil services day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

