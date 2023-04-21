Youths must join hands with govt to wipe out drug menace from J-K: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday urged the youths to join hands with the government in eradicating the drug menace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha called upon the youths while addressing the Rajya Puraskar Ceremony of J-K Bharat Scouts and Guides earlier today. ''The way the illicit trade of drugs is increasing ...The way youth are being destroyed, I think it is the right time for scouts and guides to join and take part in this campaign,” he said.

Some people are trying to destroy the young generation in the country, Sinha said. ''We want to make a mechanism to take strict and strong action against those involved in the drug trade and destroying the young generation.” Wherever you see such elements in schools, universities or in any colony, please provide us with information about them. Strong action will be taken against them, the LG said.

The police and administration are acting against it. However, there is a need for social awakening. All should join us in this campaign to put an end to this menace, he said. Sinha further said that the young generation is the key to change and today they are eager to play a bigger role in sustainable economic growth and social cohesion.

“With their commitment to selfless service, scouts and guides are contributing to building an inclusive and prosperous society,” he said.

In the fast-changing world, scouts and guides will have to turn their voice into action, they must engage in social welfare works to complement the government's efforts and to develop new youth networks to promote peaceful, equal and just communities,” Sinha said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)