President Murmu to be chief guest at Haryana Agricultural University convocation

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 21-04-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 20:34 IST
President Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest at the convocation of the Haryana Agricultural University here on April 24.

Vice Chancellor Baldev Raj Kamboj on Tuesday said Haryana Governor and HAU Chancellor Bandaru Dattatreya will preside over the function.

He said, 290 bachelor's, 447 master's and 128 doctoral degrees will be awarded at the function, where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will also be present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

