President Murmu to be chief guest at Haryana Agricultural University convocation

President Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest at the convocation of the Haryana Agricultural University here on April 24.

Vice Chancellor Baldev Raj Kamboj on Tuesday said Haryana Governor and HAU Chancellor Bandaru Dattatreya will preside over the function.

He said, 290 bachelor's, 447 master's and 128 doctoral degrees will be awarded at the function, where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will also be present.

