NCP announces nine candidates for Karnataka polls

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 21:14 IST
NCP announces nine candidates for Karnataka polls
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday announced its list of nine candidates for the next month's Karnataka Assembly elections.

The party would be fielding Uttam Raosaheb Patil from Nipani, Mansoor Saheb Bilagi from Devar Hippargi, Zameer Ahmed Inamdar from Baswan Bagewadi, Kullapa Chavan from Nagthan, Hari R from Yelburga, former minister R Shankar from Ranebennur, Suguna K from Hagri Bommanahalli, S Y M Masood Foujdar from Virajpeth and Rehana Bano from Narsimharaja.

The Sharad Pawar-led party had announced its decision to contest the Karnataka elections after it lost the status of national party recently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

