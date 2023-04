IPL SCOREBOARD: CSK vs SRH

Scoreboard of Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Friday. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook c Gaikwad b Akash Singh 18 Abhishek Sharma c Rahane b Jadeja 34 Rahul Tripathi c Akash Singh b Jadeja 21 Aiden Markram c Dhoni b Theekshana 12 Heinrich Klaasen c Gaikwad b Pathirana 17 Mayank Agarwal st Dhoni b Jadeja 2 Marco Jansen not out 17 Washington Sundar run out 9 Extras: (LB-2, W-2) 4 Total: (For 7 wickets, 20 overs) 134 Fall of wickets: 1-35, 2-71, 3-84, 4-90, 5-95, 6-116, 7-134.

Bowling: Akash Singh 3-0-17-1, Tushar Deshpande 3-0-26-0, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-27-1, Moeen Ali 2-0-18-0, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-22-3, Matheesha Pathirana 4-0-22-1. More

