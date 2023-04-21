Delhi man's organ donation gives new lease of life to 4, gift of sight to 2

A 47-year-old man, who was declared brain dead, gave a new lease of life to four people and gift of sight to two after his family donated his organs.

The Delhi-based man suffered a seizure and collapsed following which he was rushed to Manipal Hospital, Palam Vihar, on April 20.

''Investigation and examination suggested severe brain injury secondary to intra cranial bleeding. The patient was transferred from Manipal Hospital Palam Vihar to Manipal Hospital Dwarka seamlessly,'' said Dr. Shrikanth Srinivasan, Head of Critical Care Medicine, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka.

The patient was diagnosed with brain death after thorough investigations. After counselling, the family took the decision of donating his organs and under the Manipal Organ Sharing & Transplant (MOST) initiative the family donated his heart, liver, kidneys and corneas, the hospital said. A green corridor was created with the help of Delhi Traffic Police between HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka and Army Hospital, Dhaula Kuan for seamless transfer of the heart. The distance of 11.5 KM was covered in just 15 minutes at 7 am on April 21, it said. The heart was transplanted into a 20-year-old soldier admitted at Army Hospital, Dhaula Kuan while the liver was transplanted into a 58-year-old male patient at Dharamshila Narayana Hospital here.

One of his kidneys was donated to a 21-year-old woman at Sir Gangaram Hospital and the other kidney will be transplanted into a 60-year-old male at HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka. Both the corneas were also retrieved by the eye bank.

''The team worked closely with the patient's family, providing them with the required information and support so that they could make an informed decision. After getting the family's consent, we immediately informed NOTTO (National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation), which allocated the organs. Various teams worked through the night to harvest and retrieve the heart, liver, kidneys, and corneas.

The allocation of the organs was yet another challenge as the patient was AB +ve and finding the right recipient for these organs became very difficult. We salute the family who took the brave decision and saved the lives of four patients in critical condition and gave the gift of sight to another two,'' said Dr. (Colonel) Avnish Seth VSM, Head, Manipal Organ Sharing & Transplant (MOST), HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka.

