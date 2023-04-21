RLD MLA Anil Kumar acquitted in prohibitory orders violation case

A court here Friday set aside the conviction of Rashtriya Lok Dal legislator Anil Kumar by a special MP-MLA court for violating prohibitory orders during filing of nomination papers in 2017.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Gopal Upadhyay allowed the Purqazi MLA's appeal against the conviction by the lower court.

Assistant District Government Counsel Arun Sharma told PTI that Civil Judge Mayank Jaisval of the MP/MLA special court had on December 21, 2022 convicted Anil Kumar and sentenced him to 15 days of imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 100.

Anil Kumar's counsel Dushyant Tyagi said the conviction order of the lower court was challenged.

It was alleged that Anil Kumar had violated the prohibitory orders during filing of his nomination papers at the collectorate here on May 16, 2017. Anil Kumar is a three-term MLA.

He had represented Purqazi from 2012-2017 as a BSP MLA. He has also represented Charthawal assembly constituency (in Muzaffarnagar) from 2007 to 2012 as a BSP MLA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)