DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 29

For other diaries, please see:

Top Economic Events Emerging Markets Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions Political and General News

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, APRIL 24

** CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago issues National Activity Index for March - 1230 GMT. ** DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas issues Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey for April. 1430 GMT. BRUSSELS - Introductory statement by ECB board member Fabio Panetta at the Hearing on the Digital Euro at the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament in Brussels – 1330 GMT. BRUSSELS - Participation by ECB board member Fabio Panetta in panel discussion at event "Integration, multilateralism and sovereignty: building a Europe fit for new global dynamics - How should Europe position itself in a world that is increasingly fragmented and polarized?" organised by Bruegel in Brussels – 0900 GMT. LONDON - French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau speaks on the role of central banks in relation to climate change at finance event in London. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand Chief Economist Paul Conway will visit universities to discuss monetary policy, research collaboration and opportunities, and career experiences in economics. (To May 08) LONDON - Bank of England's Executive Director for International Banks Supervision Sarah Breeden participates as a panellist at City Week 2023 'Moving to best practice transition plans – the work of the Transition Plan Taskforce' – 1120 GMT TUESDAY, APRIL 25

** DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas issues Texas Service Sector Outlook Survey for April - 1430 GMT. ** RICHMOND - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond issues April Survey of Manufacturing Activity and April Survey of Service Sector Activity - 1400 GMT.

** LOGRONO, Spain - Bank of Spain´s governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos speaks at event organized by the "Club de Marketing La Rioja" – 0700 GMT ** BERLIN - Christian Lindner, Germany Minister of Finance, speaks at SPD economy conference – 1315 GMT

** LONDON - Ben Broadbent, Deputy Governor, Monetary Policy at Bank of England delivers speech at the National Institute of Economic and Social Research at Cambridge University on 'Monetary policy: prices versus quantities' – 0900 GMT FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB bank supervisor Andrea Enria in MNI Connect roundtable event – 0800 GMT. PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Non-manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for April – 1230 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 2 - 0700 GMT WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

** STOCKHOLM - Member of the Supervisory Board Kerstin af Jochnick participates in panel session "Sustainability risk in the banking sector" at Eurofi High Level Seminar 2023 in Stockholm – 0920 GMT ** LONDON - Andrew Dyer, Head of Department. Insurance Supervision at the bank of England delivers speech at the London ILS Conference 2023 on 'Unveiling the PRA's proposal to reboot UK ILS issuances' – 0820 GMT FRANKFURT - Concluding remarks by ECB bank supervisor Anneli Tuominen at the Supervisory reporting conference – 1345 GMT. DELPHI, Greece - Participation by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos in a panel at Delphi Economic Forum VIII in Delphi – 1200 GMT. FRANKFURT - Introductory remarks by ECB bank supervisor Andrea Enria at the Supervisory reporting conference – 0730 GMT. LONDON - Executive Director for Payments at Bank of England Victoria Cleland participates as a panelist at City Week 2023 'Will innovative cross-border payment solutions lead to the disintermediation of banks?' – 1020 GMT OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada releases its monetary policy deliberations held before its April 12 rate decision - 1730 GMT STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. April 2023 monetary policy report will be published - 0730 GMT THURSDAY, APRIL 27

** KANSAS CITY - Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City issues Manufacturing Survey for April - 1500 GMT. ** FRANKFURT - Presentation on the digital euro by Fabio Panetta, Member of the Executive Board, European Central Bank, at European Association of Co-operative Banks (EACB) board meeting – 1615 GMT HELSINKI - Finnish central bank deputy chief Marja Nykänen comments on Finland's financial stability – 0800 GMT LONDON - Charlotte Gerken Executive Director at Bank of England delivers speech at the 20th Bulk Annuities conference 'Regulation and supervision of bulk annuity insurers - the latest thinking' – 0830 GMT LONDON - Bank of England's Executive Director for International Banks Supervision Sarah Breeden participates in insolvency Practitioners Association Annual Conference 2023 on 'Financial stability risk in the corporate sector' – 1320 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds monetary policy meeting (to April 28) FRIDAY, APRIL 28

** DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas issues Trimmed Mean PCE Price Index for March. ** STOCKHOLM - Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, Fabio Panetta, Member of the ECB's Executive Board, and Andrea Enria, Chair of the ECB's Supervisory Board, participate in the Eurogroup meeting in Stockholm.

** STOCKHOLM - Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank participates in press conference following the Eurogroup meeting in Stockholm. ** STOCKHOLM - Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank and Fabio Panetta, Member of the Executive Board participate in informal ECOFIN meeting in Stockholm.

** STOCKHOLM - Euro zone finance ministers to discuss deposit guarantees in EU's banking union – 0700 GMT LONDON - Vicky Saporta, Executive Director of Prudential Policy Directorate at the Bank of England, participates in at Delphi Economic Forum 'How can technology help companies & investors navigate today's volatile markets' – 1510 GMT BERN, Switzerland - Speeches by President of the Bank Council Barbara Janom Steiner, and Swiss National Bank Chairman, Thomas Jordan, at Swiss National Bank general meeting of shareholders – 0800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - EU finance ministers and heads of central banks meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union (to April 29) MONDAY, MAY 1 WASHINGTON DC - The Federal Reserve will release its internal review of its supervision and regulation of Silicon Valley Bank led by Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr. TUESDAY, MAY 2 FRANKFURT - ECB bank supervisor Andrea Enria speaks at the Annual ECB Banking Supervision Research Conference – 1105 GMT. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to May 3) WEDNESDAY, MAY 3 ** FRANKFURT - Closing speech by Kerstin af Jochnick, Member of the Supervisory Board of the ECB – 1520 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by a statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, MAY 4 BERLIN - German economy minister Robert Habeck participates in forum on overcoming high inflation – 1250 GMT TORONTO, Canada - Fireside chat by Canada's central bank Governor Tiff Macklem at Toronto Region Board of Trade – 1705 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference following the announcement of the policy rate decision - 0830 GMT. FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1245 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0800 GMT BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, MAY 5

** STOCKHOLM - Erik Thedéen Governor of the Riksbank will speak about competition and inflation during the European Competition Day, which is arranged in conjunction with the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union – 0700 GMT SUNDAY, MAY 7 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on Mar. 9 and 10 - 2350 GMT MONDAY, MAY 8 ** STOCKHOLM - Martin Flodén Deputy Governor of the Riksbank will participate in a panel discussion on whether weak competition could lead to increased inflation. The panel discussion is part of the Swedish Competition Authority's international conference Pros and Cons – 0830 GMT BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner gives a keynote address at a conference for German tax advisers. – 1315 GMT TUESDAY, MAY 9

** OSLO - Governor of Central Bank of Norway Ida Wolden Bache will give an introduction to a hearing on the Financial Markets Report 2023 in the Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs. ** STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Martin Flodén will hold a lunch presentation at ABG Sundal Collier on the economic situation and give an overview of factors such as inflation and monetary policy – 1000 GMT STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the executive board's monetary policy discussion will be published - 0730 GMT WEDNESDAY, MAY 10 OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds Financial Stability Report – 0800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Apr. 27-28 policy meeting - 2350 GMT THURSDAY, MAY 11 NIIGATA, Japan - G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting in Niigata (to May 13) LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1100 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT MONDAY, MAY 15 BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels (to May 16) TUESDAY, MAY 16 DUBLIN - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks in person before the Global Interdependence Center "Central Banking Series: Dublin" two-day event in Dublin, Ireland. WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

** LONDON - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks at the annual conference of the British Chambers of Commerce STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT THURSDAY, MAY 18 OTTAWA - Canada's central bank Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss a detailed review of developments in the financial system and an analysis of policy directions in the financial sector - 1500 GMT TUESDAY, MAY 23 PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for May – 1230 GMT WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and OCR - 0200 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of May 2-3, 2023 - 1800 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, MAY 26 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT WEDNESDAY, MAY 31 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 1 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Financial Stability Report 2023:1 will be published - 0730 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement – 1400 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 8 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve releases figures on the financial health of U.S. household in its Flow of Funds report for the first quarter of 2023, in Washington. - 1600 GMT VICTORIA, Canada - Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry delivers speech on Economic Progress Report at Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce – 1935 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States - 1600 GMT FRIDAY, JUNE 9 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT TUESDAY, JUNE 13 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to June 14) WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, JUNE 15 BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels (to June 16) BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to June 16) FRIDAY, JUNE 16 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT MONDAY, JUNE 19 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT TUESDAY, JUNE 20 HELSINKI - Olli Rehn Governor of the Bank of Finland will brief the press on the outlook for the Finnish economy – 0800 GMT PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for June. - 1230 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Apr. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21 OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada releases its monetary policy deliberations held before its June 7 rate decision. - 1730 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 22 BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Financial Stability Report - 0430 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0730 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - Interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 2/23 - 0830 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt SUNDAY, JUNE 25 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jun. 15-16 policy meeting - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 3 - 0700 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 29 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. June 2023 Monetary policy report will be published - 0730 GMT ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)