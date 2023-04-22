Left Menu

D K Shivakumar's nomination papers for polls in order, over 3,000 candidates in fray after scrutiny

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-04-2023 10:17 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 10:03 IST
D K Shivakumar's nomination papers for polls in order, over 3,000 candidates in fray after scrutiny
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 3,044 validly nominated candidates are in the fray for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, after their nominations were found to be in order during the scrutiny by electoral officials.

This, however, is excluding five Assembly segments, as the scrutiny in Savadatti-Yellamma, Aurad, Haveri (SC), Raichur and Shivajinagar constituencies is not yet completed, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka said in a release on Friday.

According to official sources, the nomination of state Congress President D K Shivakumar, who had expressed apprehensions about the possibility of his papers getting rejected, has been accepted.

This comes after the Congress state chief claimed that the BJP’s IT cell was vetting his affidavit. ''My nomination is in order. But there was information that the BJP's IT cell was examining my nomination papers. There's a conspiracy to misuse the official machinery,'' Shivakumar said before the scrutiny of documents began on Friday. Out of the 3,044 validly nominated candidates -- 219 are from BJP, 218 Congress, 207 from JD(S), while the rest are all from small parties and Independents, according to the CEO's office.

A total of 4,989 nominations have been received from these candidates. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is April 24.

In a surprise move, hours before the deadline for filing nomination on April 20, Congress MP from Bangalore Rural D K Suresh on Thursday had filed nomination from Kanakapura segment, from where his elder brother Shivakumar is the party's candidate.

Suresh has filed his papers as a ''backup plan'' in the event of Shivakumar's nomination getting rejected.

They had alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched by the ruling BJP to reject Shivakumar's nomination.

He had on Thursday claimed that 5,000 people have downloaded his assets list (which was part of his nomination affidavit).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domestic firms

ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domesti...

 India
4
Stunning images captured by innovative balloon-borne telescope

Stunning images captured by innovative balloon-borne telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023