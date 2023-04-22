Left Menu

UP: Child Welfare Committee issues notice to hospital over delay in two-year-old rape victim's treatment

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 22-04-2023 14:32 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 14:32 IST
UP: Child Welfare Committee issues notice to hospital over delay in two-year-old rape victim's treatment
The district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has issued a notice to the chief medical superintendent and five staff members of a state-run hospital here seeking a clarification on alleged delay in the treatment of a two-year-old rape victim.

The CWC gave the staff -- two doctors and three nurses -- of Mahrishi Balark Women Hospital five days to respond to the notice, failing which they could face one-year imprisonment and a fine under Section 166 B (non-treatment of victim) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The two-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a relative in a village under Payagpur police station on April 17. The accused was arrested on April 18 under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, according to police.

CWC chairman Satish Kumar Srivastava said, ''On Monday night, a two-year-old girl, who was raped, was brought to Mahrishi Balark Women Hospital affiliated to the medical college for treatment from a village under Payagpur police station.'' ''The police personnel informed the committee at 10:49 pm after the child did not get treatment for two hours and the committee immediately informed the CMO and Additional Superintendent of Police. The treatment was started only when the officials reached the hospital around 11:30 pm-12 am,'' he said.

Moreover, despite all the necessary facilities being available in the hospital, the girl was referred to Lucknow, he added.

Taking this matter seriously and using the power of the First Class Magistrate, the CWC issued notices to Dr Richa Yadav and Dr Mamta Basant, and nurses Sarita Pal, Shweta Pandey and Saroj Kumari of Mahrishi Balark Women Hospital on Friday, Srivastava said.

In its notice, the CWC sought an explanation from the doctors and nurses for the delay in treatment within five days, asking why they should not be punished under Section 166 B of the IPC.

The CWC has also issued a notice to the chief medical superintendent of the hospital, seeking an explanation as to why such a situation occurred under his supervision and what arrangements have been made to prevent this from repeating in the future, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

