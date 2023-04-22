Interior designer Alia Mukhtar launches AMID in India

New Delhi (India), April 22: Alia Mukhtar, a well-known interior designer has launched AMID, an interior designing firm with the aim of providing bespoke design solutions in India. "When you hire AMID, you won't have to worry about anything other than enjoying the finished product" said Alia Mukhtar. Alia's background and education in interior design and business management from London's Aston University have been crucial to the growth and development of AMID. She recognizes the need of tailoring the firm's design process to each individual customer. AMID's comprehensive approach to interior design is another factor that sets the brand apart in the industry. The firm's services cover the entire design process, from the initial concept to the final touches of customizing in-house furniture and crafted decor pieces. For Alia Mukhtar, being a designer is a tough job requiring creativity and hard work. ''It's little glamour with much grunt,'' she says. But her dedication and passion for her work have made her successful in the industry, and she's excited to expand her brand and broaden her horizon by designing different typologies. I can't wait to widen my horizons and help the company grow by developing new types of fonts. Alia exclaimed, ''I am overjoyed at the newest development of AMID in Dubai and look forward to more opportunities in Dubai.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)