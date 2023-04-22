Left Menu

Raj govt to set up 8 hostels, residential school for students from tribal areas

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-04-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 18:33 IST
The Rajasthan government will set up eight new hostels and a residential school for students from tribal areas, according to an official statement issued here on Saturday. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal for the creation of posts to open and operate the eight hostels and the school, being developed by the Tribal Areas Development Department, from the current session itself, it said.

With this approval, the residential school will be opened at Jalore district headquarters for students from tribal areas. New girl's hostels will be set up in Kasbathana, Deori, Bhanwargarh and Shahbad in Baran district, Dungarpur's Gada Moriya and in Kurabad in Udaipur.

Whereas, new boy's hostels will be established at Talaiya in Dungarpur and at Pratapgarh district headquarters. Gehlot had announced the creation of posts and arrangement of resources for these hostels and residential schools in the budget year 2023-24.

The state government has also made a total financial provision of Rs 67.92 crore for the financial year 2023-24 in various schemes run under the Economic Weaker Sections Development Fund. This includes Rs 5.50 crore for the Economic Weaker Section Post Matric Scholarship Scheme, Rs 40.17 crore for the construction and operation of Economic Weaker Section college-level girls hostels and Rs 9 crore for the Economic Weaker Section Chief Minister Anupriti Coaching Scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

