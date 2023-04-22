Left Menu

Two minor girls stopped from being married off in Rajasthan

Officials on Saturday stopped two child marriages from being solemnised in Rajasthans Kota and Bundi districts on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, they said.Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is believed to be an auspicious occasion when girls and boys are tied in nuptial knots in large numbers, particularly in the rural belt of the Hadoti region.Officials, after receiving reports regarding the wedding of a 17-year-old girl in the Suthli village of Suwadia gram panchayat in Bundi district, stopped it from being solemnised, Tehsildar Mahesh Chandra Sharma said.

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 22-04-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 22:30 IST
Two minor girls stopped from being married off in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

Officials on Saturday stopped two child marriages from being solemnised in Rajasthan's Kota and Bundi districts on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, they said.

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is believed to be an auspicious occasion when girls and boys are tied in nuptial knots in large numbers, particularly in the rural belt of the Hadoti region.

Officials, after receiving reports regarding the wedding of a 17-year-old girl in the Suthli village of Suwadia gram panchayat in Bundi district, stopped it from being solemnised, Tehsildar Mahesh Chandra Sharma said. The administration also deputed a patwari (a government official) and a beat constable at her home to prevent her parents from trying again to solemnise her wedding, he added. Her parents were also restricted from contacting her till she turned 18 years old.

Since January, the administration has received reports of three other child marriages from the area. However, on verification, only one girl was found to be underage, the tehsildar said. In the Kota district, officials from the Department for Child Rights and the Child Welfare Committee stopped the marriage of another 17-year-old girl in the Kaithun area. The team reached the spot during a pre-wedding ceremony on Friday evening, Department for Child Rights Assistant Director Dr Ajit Sharma said. The authorities have stopped seven child marriages in the district since the beginning of the year, he added. Sharma said teams comprising personnel from various departments were formed to keep a vigil to prevent possible child marriages. However, no other such reports were received. State government officials said the number of instances of child marriages declined over the years due to awareness and vigilance of the government machinery. The Hadoti region was once synonymous with child marriages among the area's backward communities.

The authorities prevented 15 child marriages from being solemnised in 2021 and 12 in 2022, Sharma claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domestic firms

ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domesti...

 India
4
SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023