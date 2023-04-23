Pradhan inaugurates exhibition on future of work in Bhubaneswar

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday inaugurated an exhibition here on the future of work to showcase the need for acquiring new skills and knowledge as a result of the fast-evolving world. The initiative was taken on the sidelines of the 3rd Education Working Group meeting under the G20 presidency at CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT), Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The exhibition will continue till April 28. Taking to Twitter, Pradhan said, ''Inaugurating a special exhibition on #G20FutureofWork at @csirimmt, Bhubaneswar... I welcome you to a world of endless possibilities.'' It will act as a unique platform for technology leaders and academia to showcase their perspectives and vision around the future of work, an official statement said. Several institutes and organisations from diverse sectors, including NIT Rourkela, IIT Bhubaneswar, IIM Sambalpur, Meta, UNICEF and NCERT, participated in the exhibition to display technologies that would drive the future of work, constant innovations in the modern workplace, skills and innovative delivery models.

More than 100 exhibitors from India and G2O member countries would demonstrate their products at the programme, the statement said. The ministry of skill development & entrepreneurship and the ministry of education are also hosting precursor events in the first two days of the event. ''For Day 1, the theme is 'Deep Tech with a focus on advanced technology in Future of Work', the statement said. A unique 'Future of Work' experience zone is also set up along with the exhibition. Job aspirants will get to know how the future of work will evolve and will have access to a preview of the required advanced technical skills at this experience zone, an official said. The zone will showcase the use of cutting-edge technologies, such as holograms and interactive surface tables and walls, which will enable visitors to get ideas of the future of work, he said. ''They will be able to visualise how automation and digitisation are transforming the way we work in several sectors,'' he said.

During the exhibition, visitors will witness reverse engineering and automated design solutions, drone technology, Ed-tech solutions, and industry 4.0 skills among others.

