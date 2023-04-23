Male body found in outer Delhi injury marks; murder suspected

Left Menu

A body with injury marks was found Sunday morning in Raj Park area of outer Delhi, police said. The 32-year-old man was identified as Jitender Kumar, a resident of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, from his Aadhar Card, they said. Police have booked a case of murder in the matter and visited the crime spot with a team of forensic experts. Kumar’s personal belongings were found to be intact, a senior police officer said, adding, the motive of murder is not yet established. The body was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for post mortem examination, he said.

Police are analysing footage from CCTV cameras in and around the scene of crime, he added.

