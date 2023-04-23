President Droupadi Murmu to visit Haryana on Monday
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2023 16:24 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 16:22 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu will visit Karnal and Hisar in Haryana on Monday, an official statement said on Sunday.
At Karnal, the president will grace the 19th convocation of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research – National Dairy Research Institute. While at Hisar, she will grace the 25th convocation of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Haryana to appoint 'kshatipurti sahayak' for assessment of crop loss due to rough weather
Security of Ambala Cantonment will be hi-tech, 485 CCTV cameras equipped with AI will be installed: Haryana Minister
Haryana Govt makes wearing face masks mandatory in public places
Gangster's home demolished in Haryana
Ration cards of 2.30 lakh families reissued after verification: Haryana CM Khattar